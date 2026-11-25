Man fatally stabbed near Fukuoka shopping mall
- A man died after being stabbed near Aeon Mall Fukuoka Ito in Fukuoka’s Nishi Ward on Nov 25, police said.
- Police said the attacker fled the scene, possibly carrying a knife, and is believed to be about 170cm tall.
- Customers were evacuated from the mall as staff feared the suspect might still be inside, adding to the alarm.
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TOKYO – A man died after being stabbed near a shopping mall in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on Nov 25, with the attacker fleeing the scene possibly carrying the weapon, police said.
According to Fukuoka prefectural police, the suspect is believed to be a man about 170cm tall.
An emergency call was made reporting that a person had been stabbed near Aeon Mall Fukuoka Ito in the city’s Nishi Ward. The victim was unconscious when taken to a hospital after being stabbed with what appeared to be a knife.
An Aeon source said customers were being evacuated amid concerns that the suspected stabber might be inside the building. KYODO NEWS