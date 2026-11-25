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An emergency call was made reporting that a person had been stabbed near Aeon Mall Fukuoka Ito in the city’s Nishi Ward.

TOKYO – A man died after being stabbed near a shopping mall in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on Nov 25 , with the attacker fleeing the scene possibly carrying the weapon, police said.

According to Fukuoka prefectural police, the suspect is believed to be a man about 170cm tall.

An emergency call was made reporting that a person had been stabbed near Aeon Mall Fukuoka Ito in the city’s Nishi Ward. The victim was unconscious when taken to a hospital after being stabbed with what appeared to be a knife.

An Aeon source said customers were being evacuated amid concerns that the suspected stabber might be inside the building. KYODO NEWS