The man was attacked at around 11.50pm local time at Sangen-jaya Station, which is two stops from Shibuya on a Tokyu line.

TOKYO – A 56-year-old man died in hospital after being hit in the face and head at a train station building in Tokyo late on Nov 28 by another man who fled the scene, the police said.

Kei Sato, a company worker who lived in Tokyo’s Ota Ward, was attacked at around 11.50pm local time at Sangen-jaya Station, which is two stops from Shibuya on a Tokyu line. The suspect was described as in his 20s and around 170cm tall.

The attack took place in an underground passage outside the ticket gates, where the two are believed to have bumped into each other and argued. Police officers responding to an emergency call found Sato lying on the ground and bleeding from his head. KYODO NEWS