Man arrested after stealing 35 cents from collection box at shrine in Japan

They say crime does not pay - and this was especially so in the case of Masakazu Eguchi, who was arrested on Monday (Nov 12) for stealing 30 yen (S$0.35) from a collection box outside a Shinto shrine in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

Most Shinto shrines in Japan have a collection box placed near their entrance. It is customary for visitors to put a small monetary offering in the box while saying a quick prayer at the shrine's altar.

Such collection boxes are usually left outside the shrines to allow visitors to make donations at any time of the day. Money that is placed in the boxes overnight is typically collected the next morning by shrine staff.

One such box was the target of Eguchi, who is unemployed, reported Japanese media outlet Sora News 24. The 55-year-old went to a shrine in Futtsu city at around 6.30am on Monday and broke into the collection box there.

Unfortunately for him, he managed to steal only 30 yen in coins.

In contrast, a small cup of coffee at a Japanese McDonald's costs 100 yen.

Eguchi's bad luck only worsened. Despite committing his crime at an early hour, he was arrested by a policeman who caught him in the act.

Sora News 24 reported that the policeman was deployed there as the collection box had already been robbed twice prior to Eguchi's crime. It is not known if Eguchi committed the other two robberies.

When questioned, he simply said: "I wanted money."