Mammoth task luring home China's wayward herd

DAQIAO (China) • First the entire village is shooed indoors, the power supply is cut and then bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through.

So goes the routine welcome ceremony for China's wayward herd of 14 wild elephants, whose wandering ways have sparked an unusual operation aimed at steering them home across steep, winding and often populated terrain.

The group left its home range near the Thai border 16 months ago for a grand food tour across rich farmland with corn, sugarcane, bananas and dragon fruit in south-eastern Yunnan province.

But it is a jumbo task for the three dozen Yunnan forestry firefighters charged with shepherding the elephants safely home - tracking night-moving animals that can disappear into thick forest and trek over distances of up to 30km a day.

It is the farthest north that China's wild Asian elephants have travelled in recorded times, said Mr Yang Xiangyu, a task force leader. "Before this, we only saw elephants in the zoo or on TV."

Alarmed officials formed the task force in May, as the elephants neared Kunming, the regional capital of Yunnan. Using drones to keep tabs on the animals, the trackers sleep out in the subtropical air or in their vehicles.

When the elephants approach a village, the task force uses loudspeakers and door-to-door checks to urge residents to shut themselves in, preferably upstairs, out of reach of the hungry visitors.

Power supplies are cut to prevent the elephants from electrocuting themselves or sparking fires, and vehicles are parked across roads behind the herd or in side routes to keep them moving forward, preferably south.

Once through, the animals' new location is plotted, the weary task force redeploys and the circus resumes the following dusk.

The elephants have dazzled their chaperones with their intelligence. A mature female leads, always finding the best path towards food and water or the safest point across a stream, Mr Yang said.

They use tree branches gripped in their trunks to help comrades scratch a hard-to-reach itch, swat bugs, or seemingly draw designs on the ground.

Mud is used as sunscreen, they may fashion a crude "sunhat" out of vegetation, and their dexterous trunks can turn on a faucet, open a door, or lift covers off water wells for a drink, Mr Yang said.

There are three juveniles, two born during the odyssey, officials said. China's state-controlled media has cast them as the lovable protagonists in a national lesson on conservation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE