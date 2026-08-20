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Malaysian plane bound for Kuala Lumpur aborts takeoff at Narita airport

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Black smoke was reportedly seen coming from the plane.

Black smoke was reportedly seen coming from the plane.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

  • A Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330 aborted takeoff at Narita airport due to a left engine problem.
  • Black smoke was seen from the plane as it moved onto the runway around 10.40am local time.
  • No injuries occurred among the 160 crew and passengers; the runway was closed for about two and a half hours.

AI generated

A Malaysia Airlines plane bound for Kuala Lumpur aborted takeoff on the morning of Aug 20 at Narita airport near Tokyo due to a problem with the aircraft, the transport ministry said, adding that none of the 160 crew and passengers were injured.

Black smoke was reportedly seen coming from the Airbus A330 plane when it was moving onto one of the airport’s runways at around 10.40am (9.40am Singapore time).

Operating as Flight 89, the plane is believed to have had a problem with its left engine, according to the airport branch of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The runway was closed for about two and a half hours. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.