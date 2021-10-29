Malaysian minister to discuss dedicated air travel lane with S'pore

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia and Singapore will discuss the reopening of borders through a dedicated air travel lane for vaccinated people, Malaysian tourism minister Nancy Shukri said in Parliament yesterday.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said she will be meeting Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong today to discuss the matter.

Malaysia is looking to reopen its borders to foreign travellers as early as December. Currently, international tourists are allowed to visit only Langkawi Island under a pilot travel bubble programme which is slated to begin on Nov 15 as announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The island opened to domestic tourists last month.

However, the official announcement will be made only after the matter is approved by the National Security Council, said Datuk Seri Nancy.

Under the proposal, foreign travellers will need to use the services of a government-approved travel agency to enter Langkawi. They do not need to quarantine but must be insured and stay for at least three days and take one Covid-19 test on the second day of arrival.

All travellers to Langkawi would need to be fully vaccinated, while those below the age of 18 who have not received their Covid-19 shots can visit the island if accompanied by a vaccinated guardian.

Malaysia reported 6,377 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. Around 74 per cent of its total population is fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin tweeted that both Singapore and Malaysia are "working to finalise more open and convenient travel arrangements between our countries".

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK