Malaysian King stops motorcade to check on accident victim

PETALING JAYA • A Malaysian motorist caught in an accident in Putrajaya yesterday morning was offered help by a most unexpected person – the King.

Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin, who was on his way to a weekly pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, stopped his car to offer help to the accident victim.

Several photos of Sultan Abdullah standing by the roadside checking on the driver while his bodyguards looked on were posted on the Istana Negara’s Instagram page.

“His Majesty was on his journey to Istana Melawati, Putrajaya, for a pre-Cabinet meeting with (the) Prime Minister when the motorcade stumbled upon the accident,” it said. “Fortunately, the driver Puan Jasliza Jamil suffered only minor injuries,” it added.

Just last Friday, Sultan Abdullah was seen at a KFC outlet in Temerloh, in his home state of Pahang, queueing for food just like any other customer.

Malaysians responded by saying they were touched by the King’s humility.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK