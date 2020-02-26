Malaysia political turmoil: Bersatu Youth will not cooperate with Umno, says Syed Saddiq

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth (Armada) has declared that it will not cooperate with Umno, said its chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

At the same time, Syed Saddiq said Armada supported Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's stance to reject an "en-bloc" cooperation with Umno under the leadership of Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to form a new government.

He also said Armada will continue to defend the mandate given by Malaysians in the 2018 general election.

"Armada will continue to uphold truth by prioritising the people's voice as the 'holy' voice," he said to reporters after chairing a meeting comprising state leaders at the party headquarters in Yayasan Selangor on Tuesday (Feb 25).

"Armada has also taken the stance to support Dr Mahathir to remain as prime minister to lead the administration for national interest," he added.

Syed Saddiq's remarks came following Dr Mahathir's resignation as prime minister and Bersatu chairman.