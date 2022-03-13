Mainland China sees over 1,500 new infections

SHANGHAI • Mainland China reported more than 1,500 new local Covid-19 infections yesterday, the most since the first nationwide outbreak in early 2020, as the Omicron variant prompted Beijing to introduce self-testing kits for the first time.

China's current case count is far fewer than those of many other countries, but the number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.

The National Health Commission yesterday said it had found 476 symptomatic, locally transmitted cases for Friday, including five people initially classified as asymptomatic who developed symptoms later. There were 1,048 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, up from 703 a day earlier.

Beijing has ordered its localities to stick to the "dynamic clearing" policy and prevent a large-scale rebound, prompting several cities to take measures such as cancelling group events, launching rounds of mass testing and cutting face-to-face classes in school.

At the same time, the country is tweaking its testing regime in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, after having in the past two years required medical workers to swab members of the public using nucleic acid tests that require labs to process samples.

Health authorities said they would allow the general public to buy such kits in stores and online for the first time and yesterday approved five Covid-19 antigen kits made by local companies to be used for self-testing.

"In order to deal with how Omicron spreads, we need to promote a model of antigen screening and nucleic acid tests, enable the public to purchase tests by themselves, which is conducive to early detection," Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan was quoted by CCTV as telling a government meeting yesterday.

REUTERS