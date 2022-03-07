Mainland China reports highest daily local Covid-19 cases in around 2 years

China reported 214 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on March 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported on Monday (March 7) the highest number of daily new local symptomatic Covid-19 infections in about two years, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant pressures its stringent policy to curb each outbreak quickly.

China reported 214 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed on Monday.

That marks the highest daily caseload since Chinese authorities started in March, 2020 to count locally found infections and cases arriving from outside mainland separately.

China's latest local virus flare-ups are tiny by global standards, and the country is sticking to its "dynamic-clearing"policy which requires local authorities to quickly identify and quarantine every infection and their close contacts and impose travel restrictions to cut off transmission.

The majority of Sunday's 214 local cases were found in the provinces of Guangdong, Jilin and Shandong.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 442 compared with 209 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As of March 6, China had confirmed 111,195 cases, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland.

