Mainland China reports 6 new coronavirus cases

The total number of deaths in the mainland from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 4,633.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported six new coronavirus cases for April 27, up from three reported a day earlier, putting its total number of Covid-19 infections to date at 82,836.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday (April 28) the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to three on Monday from a day earlier.

New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, rose to 40 on Monday from 25 the previous day.

The total number of deaths in the mainland from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 4,633.

 

