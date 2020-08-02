Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases for Aug 1

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 49 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug 1, up from 45 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday (Aug 2).

Of the new infections, 30 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, three were in the north-eastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining 16 were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, down from 23 a day earlier.

As of the end of Saturday, mainland China had 84,385 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.