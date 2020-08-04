Mainland China reports 36 new coronavirus cases, down from 43 a day earlier

People wear protective masks as they walk in a shopping street in Beijing, China, on July 30, 2020.
People wear protective masks as they walk in a shopping street in Beijing, China, on July 30, 2020.
SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 36 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug 3, compared to 43 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Of the new infections, six were imported, versus seven a day earlier, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 11 a day earlier.

As of Aug 3, mainland China had 84,464 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

 
 

