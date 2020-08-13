Mainland China reports 19 new coronavirus cases on Aug 12

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 19 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Aug 12, down from 25 on the previous day, the country's health authority said on Thursday (Aug 13).

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 11 of the new cases were imported, versus 16 a day earlier.

It also said 20 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been found on Wednesday, the same as the day before.

China's total number of cases now stands at 84,756. The official death toll is unchanged at 4,634.