Mainland China reports 10 new coronavirus cases, down from six a day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China on Sunday (Sept 13) reported 10 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept 12, compared with six cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China reported 70 new asymptomatic patients, compared with eight a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had a total of 85,184 confirmed infections of the new coronavirus, it said. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.