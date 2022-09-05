Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Sichuan in south-west China: USGS

BEIJING - A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck south-western China on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake hit around 43km south-east of the city of Kangding in Sichuan province at a depth of 10km, the USGS said.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre also reported an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 striking the mountainous area after midday on Monday. The epicentre was located at Luding county at a depth of 16km, the centre said, about 180km south-west of Sichuan’s capital Chengdu.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Tremors were felt in the nearby mega city of Chengdu, a resident told AFP.

"I felt it quite strongly," a woman surnamed Chen said. "Some of my neighbours on the ground floor said they felt it very clearly."

Earthquakes are fairly common in China, especially in the country's seismically active south-west.

At least four people were killed and dozens more injured after two earthquakes hit south-western China in June.

On that occasion, a shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area about 100km west of Chengdu, the provincial capital of Sichuan with a population of 21 million.

It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred.

A magnitude 8.0 quake in 2008 in Sichuan's Wenchuan county cost tens of thousands of lives and caused enormous damage. AFP, REUTERS