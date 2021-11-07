For Subscribers
Letter From Seoul
Mad about hiking - it's in South Korea's cultural DNA
Half the country's adults hike a mountain trail once a month, away from work pressures
South Korean actress Lee Si-young is mad about hiking in the mountains.
Whether it is a blazing summer day or a freezing winter day, she may walk up a peak if the fancy takes her, and post pictures of her achievement. She even scaled Cheonggyesan, which stretches from southern Seoul to the nearby Gyeonggi province, with her three-year-old son, Jung-yoon, strapped to her back.