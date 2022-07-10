Macau to shut almost all business premises as virus outbreak worsens

MACAU • Macau will shut almost all business premises, including casinos, for a week from tomorrow as a Covid-19 outbreak in the gambling hub showed few signs of abating, according to the Macao Daily yesterday.

Essential business operations, including supermarkets and pharmacies, will remain open, the report cited the city's officials as saying at a press briefing.

The measure, which follows several rounds of mass testing, returns the enclave to its toughest pandemic restrictions.

Macau yesterday announced 71 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak starting on June 18 to 1,374.

The special administrative region of China had previously shut schools, public venues and entertainment outlets including bars and cinemas.

It has also locked down SJM Holdings' Grand Lisboa casino hotel after the discovery of a cluster of 13 cases linked to the venue, trapping some 500 people inside.

The city, which relies on gaming revenue for 80 per cent of its income and which had been avoiding a systematic shutdown of casinos, previously only closed the venues once, in February 2020.

Macau is following China's approach to Covid-19, relying on mass testing and the confinement of residents to identify and then quash transmission chains.

But the policies have left the mainland mired in a cycle of unpredictable, stop-start restrictions that are taking an enormous economic and social toll.

The curbs are likely to deal a substantial blow to the gaming hub, which has been struggling with a dearth of tourists and slumping revenue as mainland China's zero-Covid-19 policies discourage travel to the enclave.

BLOOMBERG