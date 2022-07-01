Coronavirus: Global situation

Macau tightens rules as cases spread to health, police, fire services

HONG KONG • The health authorities in Macau are scrambling to contain the city's biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began, requiring all residents to test daily and stay home as much as possible.

Health, police and fire services staff are among the more than 570 infected cases, the government said yesterday.

Residents must test daily for the virus using rapid antigen kits.

The Chinese special administrative region has carried out three city-wide mass Covid-19 tests for its more than 600,000 residents in the space of a week. More than 7,000 people are in mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, Macau destroyed 100kg of mango fruit from Taiwan after a sample tested positive for the coronavirus, the government said yesterday. Imports of the fruit from the Taiwanese manufacturer would be banned for one week, it said.

Sands China's Sheraton hotel, located on Macau's Las Vegas-style Cotai Strip, has allocated 2,000 rooms to asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

More than 20 zones across the city are locked down as the authorities try to cut the chains of transmission for the rapidly spreading BA.5.1 Omicron variant.

The authorities have also asked people to remain at home as much as possible, with most of the city effectively closed, including bars, hair salons and outdoor parks. Only takeaway is allowed from eateries.

Casinos, while mostly deserted, are allowed to stay open, the city's government said, in a move to protect local jobs.

The stringent measures come after Macau managed to stay largely free of Covid-19 following an outbreak in October last year. The city adheres to China's zero-tolerance policy which aims to eradicate all outbreaks.

Services at Macau's public hospital are already stretched on a daily basis. The territory has an open border with mainland China, with many residents living and working in the adjoining city of Zhuhai.

