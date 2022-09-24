Macau plans November return for mainland Chinese tour groups

The announcement came a day after Hong Kong said it will scrap Covid-19 hotel quarantine for all arrivals from Sept 26. PHOTO: REUTERS
HONG KONG - Macau aims to open to mainland Chinese tour groups in November for the first time in almost three years, the city's chief executive, Ho Iat Seng, said on Saturday.

The gambling hub has implemented stringent pandemic restrictions, with tight border controls in place since 2020 having a major impact on its casino industry.

Mainland tour groups are a key source of visitors for the city's casinos.

The announcement came a day after neighbouring Hong Kong said it will scrap its controversial Covid-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from Sept 26, more than 2.5 years after it was first implemented, in a long-awaited move for many residents and businesses in the financial hub. REUTERS

