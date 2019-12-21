Macau in lockdown for Xi's visit as it marks 20 years after handover

BEIJING • Twenty years after its return to China, the former Portuguese colony of Macau was in lockdown this week for a visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, designed to showcase a model territory and contrast the casino hub with the rebellious, democracy-craving citizens of nearby Hong Kong.

Heavy security was implemented and travel severely restricted - there was even a ban on fuel supplies - to ensure Mr Xi's three-day trip, which ended yesterday, went without a hitch.

Journalists from Hong Kong, including from TVB and Radio Television Hong Kong and the South China Morning Post newspaper, reported that they had been denied entry to Macau on Wednesday as they tried to cover Mr Xi's visit. Even reporters the authorities deemed worthy were not entirely trusted. Those waiting in the rain at the airport for Mr Xi were not allowed to use umbrellas.

Pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong's League of Social Democrats said they had been blocked from boarding a ferry to Macau. One, Mr Leung Kwok Hung, said a Hong Kong immigration officer told him that Macau did not want them, citing concerns that they might "sabotage" the celebrations.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said its chairman and president were also denied entry to Macau when they tried to travel to attend a ball there today.

Roads around the legislative council and other areas where Mr Xi travelled were closed. Macau's new rapid transit line, which opened last week, was suspended and traffic controls imposed on water routes.

Motorists were told to fill their tanks before Tuesday because there would be no fuel supplied to the territory during Mr Xi's visit.

"The security control is so strict!" one Twitter user called @YaJun666 wrote. "My college friends in Macau decided to take a holiday in Malaysia. Big events have brought us so much trouble."

There were extra luggage checks between Hong Kong and Macau, and the number of ferries between them halved. Mainland authorities set up temporary checkpoints on the massive bridge that opened last year linking Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland city of Zhuhai.

Still, the carefully scripted encounters that Mr Xi had in Macau would have delighted Chinese officials.

"Grandpa Xi hugged me while greeting us, and he shook hands with me," a schoolboy surnamed Lau told local television after meeting the Chinese leader. "My hands were actually quite cold at that time, but with Grandpa Xi holding my hands, I could feel his warmth suddenly spreading through my body."

Mr Xi told the children to study Chinese history well, the boy said in a video that quickly went viral.

