Macau businesses to reopen after 9 straight days of no infections

HONG KONG • Macau will reopen its public services and entertainment facilities, and allow dining-in at restaurants from today, officials said, as the world's biggest gambling hub seeks a return to normalcy after finding no Covid-19 cases for nine straight days.

Beauty salons, fitness centres, and bars too will be allowed to resume operations, the government said in a statement yesterday.

The announcement came as the authorities also reported yesterday that July monthly casino revenues dropped 95 per cent year on year to 0.4 billion patacas (S$68.1 million), the lowest on record.

Casinos were closed for 12 days last month, reopening on July 23 as the authorities began unwinding stringent measures which required most businesses and premises to shut.

The former Portuguese colony has reported around 1,800 infections since mid-June when it was hit with its worst coronavirus outbreak that forced the closure of casinos and locked down most of the city.

Despite reopening, there is likely to be no business for at least a few weeks, analysts said, due to strict restrictions still in place.

Health authorities will require residents to wear masks when they go out and they must also show a negative coronavirus test within three days to enter most venues.

"There have been no community infection cases in Macau for nine consecutive days... and the risk of the spread of the coronavirus has been greatly reduced," the statement said.

This is the first time Macau has had to grapple with the fast spreading Omicron variant. More than 90 per cent of its residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but the authorities have closely followed China's zero-Covid-19 mandate which seeks to curb all outbreaks at almost any cost.

The city has only one public hospital which was already overburdened even before the pandemic.

