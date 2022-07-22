Longest-living male giant panda in captivity dies at age 35 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG • The world's longest-living male giant panda under human care, An An, has died at the age of 35, the Hong Kong amusement park and zoo where he spent most of his life said yesterday.

An An's health had deteriorated in recent weeks, with a severe decrease in physical activity and appetite, and he was euthanised by veterinarians early yesterday morning, said Ocean Park.

It said he was equivalent to 105 in human years, and that "the difficult decision" to put him down had been made for welfare reasons in consultation with Chinese experts.

Born in the wild of mainland China's Sichuan province, An An was one of a panda pair gifted to Hong Kong by Beijing in 1999 to celebrate the second anniversary of the city's handover from Britain. An An and his mate Jia Jia spent the rest of their lives in Ocean Park.

Jia Jia held the Guinness World Records for the oldest living panda and oldest panda ever in captivity when she died at the age of 38 in 2016. A panda's average life span in the wild is 14 to 20 years, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

After Jia Jia's death, her surviving mate led a rather solitary life. Last year, An An celebrated his 35th birthday alone with a Haagen-Dazs fruit and bamboo ice cake, surrounded by a number of birthday cards from the park's staff.

Hong Kong has another pair of pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le, gifted by Beijing in 2007.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE