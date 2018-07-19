Longer jail terms, bigger fines ahead for Hong Kong's rogue taxi drivers

HONG KONG - Tougher penalties, including longer jail time and bigger fines, are in store for Hong Kong taxi drivers who repeatedly breach rules such as by overcharging passengers, refusing hire and tampering with the taxi meter.

The government is trying to improve the poor reputation of cabbies and in a paper published on the Legislative Council website, it said it would hold talks on July 25 to discuss the tougher penalties.

Under the existing 24 road traffic offences related to cabbies, the maximum punishments range from a fine of HK$2,000 (S$350) to HK$10,000, as well as six months' imprisonment.

Drivers can also lose their licences for five of the 24 offences such as overcharging passengers and refusing hire.

Now, the government has come up with a two-tier penalty system for six offences of a more serious nature. They include overcharging, refusing hire, not using the most direct and practical route and altering meters.

On first conviction, offenders can face a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and jail term of six months. But for a subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to HK$25,000 and jailed for 12 months.

The heavier penalties are on top of a proposal for a new demerit point system that covers 11 of the 24 existing road traffic offences. Earlier plans for the system covered 18 of the 24 offences.

The six major offences attract the highest penalty of 10 demerit points each.

The other five, deemed to be less serious, include refusing to issue a receipt and refusing to carry the number of passengers in compliance with the law. These carry five demerit points each.

If the taxi driver chalks up 15 or more points within a two-year period, the court may disqualify the driver from holding or obtaining a taxi licence for three months, or six months for repeat offenders.

Commuter Daisy So said cherry-picking passengers is common in Hong Kong and the worst issue for her is when the drivers get really specific about areas they want to go to.

Associate Professor Hung Wing Tat of Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), who is also chairman of the Hong Kong Taxi Council representing 17 taxi groups, told The Straits Times that law-abiding drivers do not mind the harsher penalties but are concerned that they could be in breach of rules unknowingly.

Taxi driver Steven Ho, 65, thinks it is not a "good thing" to impose demerit points as cabbies' livelihoods are at stake.

"But if the government were to impose fines, that I agree as it makes them more alert and aware. This, coupled with education and perhaps counselling may result in the drivers being happier," said Mr Ho.

Prof Hung said: "I think they listened to some of the comments from the trade so some of the offences are really minor and not included."

But cabbies are also asking for some offences such as loitering and soliciting customers to be removed altogether as these do not make sense, Prof Hung said, adding that the drivers want the demerit point system to be made clearer to remove uncertainty.

Taxis have been a major sore point in the city's public transport system and complaints received by the Transport Complaints Unit accounted for almost half of all cases on public transport services.

The number of taxi service cases rose by about 16 per cent from 9,306 in 2013 to 10,759 last year.

Among these complaints, the highest number related to refusal to hire (25 per cent), while drivers failing to behave in a civil and orderly manner (18 per cent) came in next.

The government is looking to introduce the proposals into the Legislative Council next year.