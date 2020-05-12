Long weekend of fun turns out badly

SEOUL • A long weekend of fun has turned ugly for a 29-year-old South Korean man, now infamous as the "super spreader" at the centre of a new cluster of coronavirus infections linked to Seoul's clubbing district Itaewon.

The man lives in Yongin city, south-east of Seoul. He is nicknamed "Yongin 66" as he is the city's 66th case.

On Buddha's Birthday on April 30, he and three friends drove from Seoul to the touristy Nami Island. They spent the night at the nearby Vivaldi resort, and the next day visited an art gallery cum cafe in Gapyeong before returning to Seoul.

Yongin 66 then went home. Later that evening, he took the bus to Seoul and visited a pub in Yongsan district. After midnight on May 2, he met one of the friends he had travelled with - a 31-year-old male from Anyang city in Itaewon. They partied at five places, all known to be gay bars.

Yongin 66 took a taxi home.

He had a high fever and diarrhoea on the evening of May 3 and went to a hospital the next day. He tested positive last Wednesday. His friend from Anyang is also infected, although the other two who travelled with them to Nami Island tested negative.

A colleague of Yongin 66 at a software company has also tested positive.

Chang May Choon