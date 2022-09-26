Long burdened by costly funerals, Japan embraces simple goodbyes

TOKYO - Even before a US$12 million (S$17.17 million) state funeral for the slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prompted a public outcry, the Japanese have long grumbled about funeral costs, the highest in the world.

Now, an increasing number of grieving families are opting for low-key send-offs, with the pandemic providing an extra reason to avoid large ceremonies.

Average spending per funeral in the past year was 1.1 million yen (S$10,970), down 40 per cent from an earlier pre-Covid-19 survey, according to Kamakura Shinsho Ltd, an online information service specialising in elderly care, funerals and graves.

That's still around a quarter of the average annual salary and doesn't cover extra costs such as offerings to Buddhist monks.

Including additional expenses, Japanese funerals cost around 3 million yen before the pandemic, around three to four times what's spent in the US and Europe, according a 2020 survey by UK-based insurance provider SunLife Ltd.

Mr Hiroya Shimizu, who organised his father's funeral in early 2019, remembers being shown different hearses and floral arrangements but felt he ultimately had little control over costs.

"It's not like you could compare prices on Amazon and Yodobashi," said the 57-year-old hotel owner, referring to a popular e-commerce site for electronics. The final bill, he said, came to around 3.5 million yen. "You just pay what you're told."

While much of the recent decline was due to people opting for small-scale ceremonies to avoid the spread of Covid-19, many say the change is both overdue and unlikely to be fully reversed.

Mr Shinsuke Nakamura, a manager at Kamakura Shinsho, said Japan's aging population and shift to smaller, nuclear families were also leading to smaller funerals. "Covid just accelerated a trend that was already there, with people increasingly shifting toward family-only ceremonies," he said.

Traditional Buddhist ceremonies, which account for a majority of Japanese funerals, are usually held over two days, with a wake held on the first evening and a formal funeral and cremation the following day.

Those who attend are expected to give cash as a condolence gift, but such contributions are usually far outweighed by costs ranging from food catering to venue fees.

One expense that many find particularly opaque is the offering of cash to Buddhist monks, who read sutras at ceremonies and give religious names to the dead for the afterlife.

Monks are paid around 200,000 yen on average for such services. There's rarely an explicit price list, but a bigger offering is understood to ensure a more elaborate religious name.

Most grieving families feel under pressure to pay whatever they're told is the going rate, as haggling over funeral fees would be considered unseemly. Over half of the people in a study published this year by the All Japan Funeral Directors Co-Operation said that they were unsatisfied with such unclear payments.