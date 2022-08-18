Lockdown-hit Beihai offers glimpse of what's ahead for travel sector

BEIJING • The seaside city of Beihai is emerging from a month-long lockdown that derailed its peak tourism season, a likely indicator of what is in store for China's travel sector as other summer vacation hot spots struggle to get outbreaks under control.

The city in the southern region of Guangxi lifted restrictions on Tuesday as Covid-19 cases ebbed.

The authorities imposed the lockdown of most of Beihai without warning in mid-July, stranding 20,000 tourists and sparking a surge of travel cancellations.

The turmoil was repeated less than a month later in the tropical island of Hainan, which has emerged as China's biggest source of infections.

More than 150,000 tourists were stranded by a lockdown and a dearth of flights, with some stuck in their hotels for more than a week except when heading out to buy necessities and undertake the copious number of tests required.

More than 92,000 travellers have been impacted by restrictions in Xinjiang, according to the state media, while curbs in Tibet have also thrown holidaymakers' plans into disarray.

The disruptions deal a blow to what has been a bright spot for an economy ailing under the strictures of the Covid-19-zero policy.

The domestic tourism industry has been booming as overseas travel remains difficult. But the current outbreaks and lockdowns mean China's top destinations are losing peak vacation spending at a time when consumer sentiment is already weaker than expected.

The hit to sentiment may pressure consumption, according to Bloomberg Intelligence chief Asia economist Chang Shu, who pointed to an outbreak in Nanjing last summer that was associated with a notable deceleration in retail sales.

The Hainan flare-up could make people more cautious in their daily lives and cut back on non-essential activity, damping spending, she wrote.