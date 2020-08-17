Local transmissions in China down to one-month low

BEIJING • China's new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 fell to a one-month low as a cluster in the western region of Xinjiang receded, data released by the country's health authority yesterday showed.

The number of local transmissions in China dropped to four on Saturday, all of which were in Xinjiang, the National Health Commission said in a statement. That compares with eight nationwide a day earlier, and is the lowest since July 16.

No new locally transmitted cases were recorded on Saturday in the city of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province, after the provincial authorities there reported fresh infections a day earlier.

A woman who worked at an Alibaba-owned supermarket chain in Shenzhen had returned to her home town of Lufeng and tested positive for the virus last Friday. Both cities are in Guangdong.

On the same day, Lufeng also reported three asymptomatic cases, while Shenzhen reported two asymptomatic carriers.

Asymptomatic cases test positive for the virus, but China does not classify them as confirmed cases until they show clinical symptoms of infection such as fever or cough.

In mainland China, the total number of new confirmed infections stood at 19 on Saturday, including imported cases involving travellers arriving from abroad. That compares with 22 a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had 84,827 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Meanwhile, data from clinical trials published in The Journal of the American Medical Association showed that an inactivated vaccine candidate developed by China is safe and generates an immune response. An inactivated vaccine consists of virus particles or pathogens that have been grown under controlled conditions. The virus is then killed to reduce its virulence.

The research paper provided an interim analysis of the phase one and phase two clinical trials of an inactivated vaccine developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products under the China National Biotec Group, affiliated to Sinopharm, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The research involved data on 320 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 59, of which 96 participated in phase one clinical trials and 224 participated in phase two.

The research reported concen-trations of neutralising antibodies in the volunteers. The results showed that the vaccine effecti-vely induced neutralising antibodies in the volunteers and demonstrated good immunogenicity - the ability of a substance to trigger an immune response.

The research paper reported that no serious adverse reactions were observed, with the most common reaction being pain at the injection site, followed by fever - both of which were mild and self-limiting, it said.

REUTERS, XINHUA