Liaoning aims to be gateway to N-E Asia

A more stable Korean peninsula, warmer Sino-Japanese ties, and the potential opening of North Korea could be the impetus for China's north-eastern province of Liaoning to crank up its economy.

Local officials told visiting reporters recently that a more stable North-east Asia will help China's rust belt move up a gear economically. They are also optimistic that a pilot free trade zone (FTZ) across three of the province's cities - Shenyang, Yingkou and Dalian - will speed up efforts to revitalise the province and its surrounding area.

"Our opening up is centred on the North-east Asia region. With the political atmosphere in the region being much better than before, it will help us with opening up and reduce any impact from the (China-US) trade war," said Mr Zhang Dong, executive deputy director of the Yingkou area administration of the Liaoning FTZ.

Liaoning, which has a population of over 43 million, has in recent years been consistently ranked among China's worst-performing provinces in terms of growth.

According to Mr Wang Enbin, deputy director of the Liaoning FTZ office, the zone has attracted nearly 30,000 new companies with a registered capital of 421.14 billion yuan (S$84 billion) since its opening in April last year. This compares well with the 18,000 new company registrations in the first four years of the Shanghai FTZ.

Businesses setting up shop in these zones enjoy preferential policies, tax breaks, easier Customs clearance and simpler business applications.

The ultimate aim is for Liaoning to be the logistics and trading hub of North-east Asia, facilitating trade flows between Japan, Korea and Europe, mainly through Dalian port.

Mr Sun Shiwei, an official with the Dalian FTZ, said the next step is to work on moving goods from Japan and South Korea to Europe via Dalian on China-Europe trains.

"We are only barely starting but going forward, our focus will be on how to get Japanese and Korean goods to Europe, not by sea through the Strait of Malacca, which will take more than 30 days, but by railway, which will take only 10-odd days," he added.

Currently, electronic products and car parts from Japan and South Korea are exported to Europe from China by rail. From Europe, the incoming cargo is mainly timber.

Local businessmen said they have not been hit by the US-China trade spat so far.

Mr Wen Bo, president of a local plastic factory, noted that the Chinese yuan has weakened considerably against the US dollar in recent weeks. "This is actually good for exporters like us," he said, referring to his business, which mainly exports plastic bags to Japan.

Mr Sun said Japanese and Korean firms form the bulk of the foreign companies in the city, so the trade war has "limited impact" locally.

Among them are Japanese conglomerates Toshiba, Hitachi and Panasonic, and Korean conglomerate Doosan Group and car parts maker Hanon.

He said the trade spat actually presents a good opportunity for Liaoning to boost trade and investments with neighbouring North-east Asian countries. "We think this is a very good period for us," he added.

An economic powerhouse during the years of the planned economy, Liaoning was one of the first areas in the country to industrialise, and had a large concentration of state-owned steel mills, heavy machinery factories and coal mines. But following China's move to introduce market reforms in the 1980s, foreign trade and private enterprises became the new drivers of the country's economy. Liaoning began to fall behind as its heavy industries were plagued by inefficiencies and overcapacity.

In 2016, the central government announced it would pump 1.6 trillion yuan over three years into an existing plan to shore up the economy of China's north-eastern region, which includes Liaoning.

Dr Liang Qidong, vice-president of the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told The Straits Times that while reforms in Liaoning had previously been industry-specific, they are now focused on opening up more of its industries to foreign investments.

With the US-North Korea summit held in Singapore in June raising hopes that Pyongyang will embark on economic liberalisation, Mr Wang said he is hopeful that Liaoning, being just next door to North Korea, will benefit when its neighbour opens up to the world.

"We are one of the closet neighbours to North Korea and we have had ongoing cooperation for many years. Many of our projects with North Korea have been put on hold but they are not scrapped," said Mr Wang, who is also from the province's Commerce Bureau.

He listed industrial parks, trade in goods and services, and mining and energy as some possible areas of collaboration.

North Korea has a great need for basic infrastructure, construction and expertise in energy and mining, he added.

Said Mr Wang: "We can achieve a win-win situation, where we can help them and grow our economy. And if North Korea opens up its border, tourists from both countries can also help boost consumption."