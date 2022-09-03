SEOUL -An unlikely South Korean drama serial has got my daughter hooked, prompting her to watch three episodes in a row.
That's quite a stretch for a 12-year-old who normally gets her TV kicks from Korean zombies running amok, wreaking havoc.
SEOUL -An unlikely South Korean drama serial has got my daughter hooked, prompting her to watch three episodes in a row.
That's quite a stretch for a 12-year-old who normally gets her TV kicks from Korean zombies running amok, wreaking havoc.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 03, 2022, with the headline K-drama drives 'awakening' on autism in South Korea. Subscribe