For years, Ms Shi Ba San struggled to make ends meet as a farmer until a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping to her home in Shibadong village on Nov 3, 2013, turned her into a success story of China's rural development.

"In the past, it would have been a good year if we made enough to get by," Ms Shi, 73, told The Straits Times at her home in southern China's Hunan province on Aug 4.