It was still raining heavily two days after a typhoon swept through North Korea, when representatives from international aid agencies went there to survey the trail of destruction.

Mr Daniel Wallinder, disaster risk management delegate for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), saw toppled trees, damaged roofs, and fallen crops in Pyoksong county, South Hwanghae province, south-west of Pyongyang, on Tuesday.