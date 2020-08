An aerial view of a 1,000-year-old Giant Buddha sculpture surrounded by flood waters after heavy rain in the city of Leshan, in China's south-western Sichuan province, this week. Large swathes of the country have been hit by flooding this summer. President Xi Jinping visited eastern Anhui province, one of the hardest-hit areas, on Tuesday and called for efforts to modernise the nation's flood prevention measures.

