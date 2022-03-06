Lee Jae-myung: Pragmatist driven to politics by tough childhood

Raising his left arm at a rally in Ulsan, Mr Lee Jae-myung recounted how he had hurt it in an industrial accident when he was 13 years old and can no longer bend it.

His family was poor and he had to work in factories as a child.

"If I didn't go to work, I didn't get paid, so I went to work and used just one arm," said the 57-year-old presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party.

"The life I've been through is the reason I'm in politics, and the many scars on my body mark the beginning of my policies."

Determined to effect change, Mr Lee became a human rights lawyer. He then ran for mayorship in Seongnam city, succeeding on his second bid in 2010. Eventually, he became the governor of Gyeonggi province.

He is known for being outspoken, pragmatic, and aggressive in pushing for policies he believes in. These include free uniforms for middle school students, cash handouts for young people, and a "labour police" system to prevent industrial accidents.

"All of my policies stem from the experiences, emotions and desperate needs of my people, and I believe that that is the true value and meaning of politics," he told The Sunday Times.

Mr Lee, who is married with two sons, has promised to remove social inequalities through policies such as universal basic income and by raising taxes on the rich.

In addition, he pledged to overcome crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and being caught in the intensifying US-China rivalry.

He thinks South Korea, given its security alliance with the US and strategic partnership with China, can help to bring about cooperation between the two giants.

He also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with Asean - a continuation of the current administration's New Southern Policy.