Straitstimes.com header logo

Lee Jae Myung invites Pope Leo to South Korea in 2027, discusses North Korea

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pope Leo (left) shaking hands with South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung ahead of their meeting at The Vatican.

Pope Leo shaking hands with South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung ahead of their meeting at the Vatican.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

VATICAN CITY – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung invited Pope Leo to visit the Asian nation in 2027 as he sought the pontiff’s support in building peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee proposed, at a meeting with the Pope at the Vatican on June 15, that the visit coincide with Seoul’s hosting of World Youth Day in August 2027.

The event is the Catholic Church’s mass global gathering for young people.

The last papal visit to South Korea was by Pope Francis in 2014.

South Korea’s leader is on a European tour that will continue with the Group of Seven summit in France before he returns home.

Lee “conveyed to the Pope the aspirations of our people and our government’s vision for the establishment of peace on the Korean Peninsula”, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement. 

A senior South Korean official said the pontiff’s potential visit to North Korea was raised at a meeting with Vatican secretary of state Pietro Parolin.

It is not the first time South Korea has sought papal support to improve ties with its nuclear-armed neighbour.

In 2018, then President Moon Jae-in relayed an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Vatican after the two leaders met in Pyongyang. 

It is unclear how receptive North Korea would be to the idea this time around.

US President Donald Trump held talks with Kim three times during his first presidency but the engagement failed to persuade the North Korean leader to abandon his nuclear ambitions.

Kim has since emerged as a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war against Ukraine, accelerating his arms build-up and shunning Seoul’s efforts to improve ties.

The proposal comes a week after Chinese leader Xi Jinping skipped any public mention of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula during his visit to Pyongyang for a summit with Kim.

During the visit, Xi’s first to the neighbouring country in seven years, the two leaders vowed to strengthen ties, including in the defence sector.  BLOOMBERG

More on this topic
‘See you in Seoul’: Pope Leo says Catholic Church’s World Youth Day to be held in S. Korea in 2027
Pope Leo heads to Canary Islands on mission to help migrants
See more on

Pope

Lee Jae Myung

South Korea

North Korea

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.