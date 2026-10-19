Leafy greens shortage in Japan causes headaches for restaurants

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The retail price for a kilogram of lettuce was 1,143 yen (S$9) from Oct 5 to 7, roughly double the average over the past five years.

TOKYO – Major restaurant chains in Japan are grappling with supply shortages and high prices for leafy greens, after the record-breaking streak of rainy days and a lack of sunlight in September stunted growth.

With the problem expected to persist for Chinese cabbage and lettuce for some time, some companies have changed their offerings and expanded their list of suppliers.

Prices have been soaring across the board, but particularly for leafy greens. The retail price for a kilogram of lettuce was 1,143 yen (S$9) from Oct 5 to 7, roughly double the average over the past five years, according to a food price survey released by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry on Oct 16 .

Chinese cabbage was up 70% at 501 yen, and cabbage was up 50% at 310 yen.

“The supply shortage is expected to continue at least through the end of the month,” said a ministry official, and predicting when supply will return to normal is difficult.

The Royal Host restaurant chain switched the vegetables used in set meal salads and side dishes from lettuce to cabbage and kale on Oct 11.

The chain had been using red leaf lettuce in salads and other dishes, but in mid-September, it had switched to regular lettuce due to supply shortages. The latest decision was made after the company determined that even securing a stable supply of regular lettuce was difficult.

“Depending on supply conditions, we may have to suspend sales of certain dishes,” said a company spokesperson.

Mos Food Services, the operator of Mos Burger, is considering changing the vegetables used in some menu items if the shortage of green leaf lettuce persists.

McDonald’s in Japan has expanded the regions from which it sources lettuce domestically and is also procuring lettuce from the United States, South Korea and Malaysia to maintain its offerings.

“As extreme weather occurrences are on the rise, the restaurant industry will need to take more measures than ever before, such as diversifying supply sources and using vertical farms,” said Daisuke Yamamoto of The Japan Research Institute. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK