Letter from Beijing

‘Lazy people devices’ trending among Chinese youth, but are these more work than they are worth?

Goh Yan Han
Political Correspondent
An office administrator set up her book stand as it was “tiring to hold the book up for long”, she said. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MS LIANG
Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING – With a phone in one hand and a cup of bubble tea in the other, I still somehow enjoy the cool shade of the umbrella over my head.

How? You might ask. With the help of a nifty clip, I can attach the umbrella to my backpack.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top