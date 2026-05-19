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Lawson launches video guide for foreigners buying hot food in its Tokyo stores

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People will be able to charge their phones and obtain disaster information as the store will distribute information on digital signage.

The service will be offered at three stores in Tokyo through the end of May.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

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TOKYO - Japanese convenience store chain Lawson has introduced an instructional video to help foreign customers buy hot food sold at its stores in Tokyo, in an effort to boost sales.

Customers can access the video by tapping their phones on smart tags at the stores.

The video, which can be viewed in English, Chinese or Korean, explains how to purchase the popular karaage-kun fried chicken.

The video also shows how customers can pay to enter lotteries for anime character items, with every ticket winning a prize.

Customers can also play an augmented reality game featuring the karaage-kun characters.

The new service was launched to better serve foreign customers, many of whom are unfamiliar with the lotteries and how to purchase hot food, which involves sanitising their hands before they can remove food from display cases.

The company hopes the initiative will generate more interest in its products.

The service, which is still being trialled, will be offered at three stores in Tokyo through the end of May.

Depending on how the initiative goes, Lawson may expand the service to additional stores and products such as coffee. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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