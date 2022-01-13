Lawmakers blast HK govt, Cathay Pacific over surge in virus cases

HONG KONG • Cathay Pacific has come under fire again, this time in the first Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting of the year yesterday with some Hong Kong lawmakers criticising the government and the city's flagship carrier for contributing to the current surge in Covid-19 cases.

Two crew members had flouted self-isolation rules, leading to a number of clusters in the city. Those involved have been sacked.

At the two-hour LegCo session, where Chief Executive Carrie Lam took questions, lawmaker Li Sai Wing slammed the government for giving air crew exemptions.

Lawmaker Michael Tien said "the loophole" for air crew led to tightened restrictions in the city and caused pain to those in the food and beverage sector.

Addressing the Chief Executive, he said: "Will you apologise to Hong Kong residents, especially Tuen Mun residents, for the government's poor performance in monitoring air crew members?"

But Mrs Lam defended the monitoring mechanism for aircrew, telling lawmakers not to "blindly criticise" officials for not performing their job because a few individuals had violated the rules.

Given the ongoing investigations into the airline, Mrs Lam declined to give details of the case but promised it would be reviewed.

In reply to queries from The Straits Times, Cathay Pacific said that it had supported and complied with the government's measures in order to keep as many flights operating as possible, while trying to keep staff, customers and the community safe.

The heated exchange in the LegCo came a day after the carrier's chairman, Mr Patrick Healy, promised to comply with two government investigations into the airline to see if isolation rules were flouted and if Cathay Pacific had carried crew returning to Hong Kong on cargo-only flights to avoid hotel quarantine.

Mr Healy said the airline's crew, all of whom were fully vaccinated, had altogether spent 62,000 nights in quarantine hotels in 2021, with none contracting Covid-19 in the first eight months of the year.

But cases arose with the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and 11 crew members were infected with it last month.

The government then tightened rules for air crew to seven days' hotel quarantine before another period of home quarantine and multiple tests. Previously, it was just three days of home isolation.

The stricter rules led to the airline cancelling most of its planned passenger and cargo flights this month.

Mrs Lam told lawmakers yesterday that Hong Kong would feel the effects of the harsh rules as cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city are affected.