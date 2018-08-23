Large potential for Singapore, Chinese companies to cooperate in tech sphere: ESM Goh

CHONGQING - There is vast potential for tech companies from Singapore and the Chinese city of Chongqing to cooperate, as they can leverage each other's strengths and open up new opportunities, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said on Thursday (Aug 23).

This cooperation will also lead to dividends on the bilateral account, as greater information and communications technology (ICT) connectivity will help boost physical and digital trade between Singapore and China, said ESM Goh.

He was delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Smart China Expo, where he described how technology was a key aspect of cooperation under the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI), a joint government project between Singapore and China.

The CCI aims to spur growth in China's less developed western region by enhancing transport and trade links. A key part of the project is the Southern Transport Corridor (STC), which links the land and sea trade routes of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The project has exceeded the initial expectations of both countries since it was launched in 2015, said ESM Goh.

But there is still a lot of potential for cooperation in the area of ICT. China is currently the second-largest ICT market in the world, noted ESM Goh, adding that this market is expected to grow and reach US$880 billion (S$1.2 trillion) by 2025.

Urging firms from both countries to cooperate, he said: "A vibrant and dynamic ICT connectivity between Singapore and Chongqing will help further facilitate physical and digital trade between the two countries."

There has been "good progress" so far, with smart city and tourism pilots launched in Chongqing.

"Singapore has a reliable ICT infrastructure and vibrant ecosystem of leading digital companies, and we are committed to grow our digital economy," said ESM Goh, adding that Singapore can also be a bridge for Chinese companies seeking to expand to South-east Asia.

The expo is one of the highest-level events Chongqing has held, and the organisers, which include the Chongqing city government and other national agencies, have attracted over 500 enterprises with their exhibits spread out over the sprawling Chongqing International Expo Centre.

In addition to businessmen and academics, the opening ceremony was also attended by Chinese and foreign leaders including Vice-Premier Han Zheng and Laos Deputy Prime Minister Somdy Douangdy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Han said smart technology is changing the world profoundly and major countries are now grappling with this and trying to form national strategies to develop their smart industries.

China, too, is pushing for increased digitalisation in commerce, politics and civil life, he said.

"We will drive core innovation through intelligent technology," said Mr Han.

Although he did not reference it directly, the country's "Made in China 2025" strategy aims to develop cutting-edge tech in sectors ranging from robotics to IT.

Mr Han called on businesses to play a leading role to help build an environment of innovation, encouraging Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) companies also to go global.

After the ceremony on Thursday, ESM Goh toured the Singapore pavilion at the expo. Speaking to Singapore media after the tour, he said he was impressed by the technology on display.

"I'm very positive about what they can do for themselves and for Singapore in the future. We now have very strong relations with China through the CCI, and that provides a very valuable platform for Singapore companies to ride on," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday (Aug 22), ESM Goh also met Vice-Premier Han and Chongqing party secretary Chen Min'er separately, where bilateral cooperation, including the CCI was discussed.

ESM Goh was accompanied by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng and other government officials. He returns to Singapore on Friday (Aug 24).