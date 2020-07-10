Landslides in China leave 14 dead or missing

Heavy rain and landslides in China have left at least 14 people dead or missing since Wednesday, burying houses and causing scenic areas to close temporarily. Aerial footage on Wednesday showed a vast swathe of greenery replaced by mud in Songtao Miao Autonomous County in China's south-western Guizhou province, after a landslide hit three villages, leaving 19 houses buried and 60 others damaged. At least 120 people have died or gone missing in China this year from flood-related disasters as of last Friday, reported the state-run People's Daily, adding that the direct economic losses amount to some 41.6 billion yuan (S$8.3 billion).