Landslide in China's Sichuan province kills 14, leaves 5 missing

BEIJING - A landslide in China’s south-western Sichuan province has killed 14 people and left five missing, Chinese state media outlet CCTV reported on Sunday.

The landslide occurred at around 6am on Sunday in a mountainous area near Leshan city in the south of the province.

More than 180 rescue workers have been dispatched to the site, with search and rescue operations still ongoing, CCTV said.

Leshan city was hit by heavy rain over the two days before the incident, weather tracking data indicated. REUTERS