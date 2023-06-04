Landslide in China's Sichuan province kills 14, leaves 5 missing

Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

BEIJING - A landslide in China’s south-western Sichuan province has killed 14 people and left five missing, Chinese state media outlet CCTV reported on Sunday.

The landslide occurred at around 6am on Sunday in a mountainous area near Leshan city in the south of the province.

More than 180 rescue workers have been dispatched to the site, with search and rescue operations still ongoing, CCTV said.

Leshan city was hit by heavy rain over the two days before the incident, weather tracking data indicated. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China confirms 53 'missing or dead' from February mine collapse
China clears roads to Sichuan earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top