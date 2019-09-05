Lam withdraws extradition Bill, but protests continue

HONG KONG • A few hundred protesters were in a stand-off with police outside Mongkok police station last night, as another group of protesters chanted slogans at an MTR station, just hours after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the withdrawal of a controversial Bill.

Protesters outside the police station chanted "five core demands, not one less", as they blocked the street with foam boxes. The demonstrators at Po Lam MTR station damaged some facilities, despite the rail operator warning them that an injunction is in place.

Mrs Lam said in a televised video recording yesterday that the government will move a motion to fully scrap the Bill - which would have sent suspects to the mainland - when the Legislative Council resumes.

She added that her administration will pave the way for dialogue through three actions.

These are to "fully support" the work of the Independent Police Complaints Council; to start a direct dialogue for residents to share their views and air grievances; and to invite community leaders, professionals and academics to independently examine and review society's deep-seated problems so as to give advice on solutions.

Protesters and some lawmakers said that the moves were "too little, too late".

Meanwhile, amid mounting Chinese regulatory scrutiny, Cathay Pacific Airways said yesterday that its chairman John Slosar has resigned, less than three weeks after the shock departure of its chief executive.

Claire Huang