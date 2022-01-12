Lam vows action against safety breaches as outcry over party grows

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that all those who breach Covid-19 rules will be held accountable, as the authorities launched investigations and further tightened measures amid growing outcry over a party hit by Covid-19 involving dozens of government officials.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, Mrs Lam said there was one investigation into the birthday party of Professor Witman Hung, a Hong Kong Deputy to the 13th National People's Congress or Chinese Parliament, and another one into carrier Cathay Pacific.

There is also a probe into the behaviour of the government officials who joined the party.

Health officials said 214 guests, including 14 senior government officials and 20 lawmakers, attended the Jan 3 birthday bash, when the rules then allowed banquets with up to 200 people.

Two guests were later found to have been infected.

Mrs Lam said the investigations will centre on whether the operator and the guests had complied with public health requirements.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific was the subject of public outrage after an infected aircrew member breached the company's three-day quarantine rule, sparking a cluster.

On the airline, Mrs Lam said: "This has to be put under full investigation, and we will take legal action once we have the full evidence of what wrong it has gone into."

She added: "In a public health situation of this scale, the government has rolled out a lot of measures, a lot of regulations... but there could not be 100 per cent compliance."

There have been over 200 cases of non-compliance with home quarantine orders and most of these offenders received jail terms of between seven and 14 days, she said.

Like the mainland, Hong Kong adopts a zero-Covid-19 approach backed by tough border controls. But its harsh quarantine rules of up to 21 days for inbound travellers and residents, who are sent to quarantine camps, have upset many.

There has been public fury in recent days after it was found that prominent people attended the birthday party despite warnings from Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan days earlier against attending large gatherings.

The city reported its first Omicron cluster on Dec 31, breaking its three-month streak of no local cases. It reimposed tough measures, including shutting gyms and placing a ban on dining in restaurants after 6pm.

A local resident who works in a beauty salon and wanted to be known only as Ms Wong said: "The rich and powerful can get away with things while the rest of us suffer. It is unfair, but what can we do?"

Beauty salons are among 15 types of establishments forced to close for two weeks, from Jan 7.

Mrs Lam also announced that in-person classes for kindergartens and primary schools will be suspended from Friday until after Chinese New Year, and that the city will expand its vaccination programme to include children between the ages of five and 12.

She said that the government will be launching a fifth round of anti-epidemic funding and details will be announced on Friday, along with a review of the social distancing rules.

Hong Kong has recorded more than 12,700 confirmed cases and 213 deaths since the start of the pandemic, numbers that are among the lowest in the world.