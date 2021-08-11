Lam says HK to adopt China's anti-sanctions law in some form

HONG KONG • China's anti-sanctions law will be implemented in some form in Hong Kong, the city's leader confirmed yesterday, a move that will add fresh regulatory pressure on international companies in the finance hub.

Beijing's legislature passed the law in June in response to Western penalties that were imposed after crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Its powers include denying visas, deportation or seizing the assets of those who formulate or comply with sanctions against Chinese businesses or officials.

Foreign companies can be sued in Chinese courts for applying sanctions and the law can also be wielded against family members.

Rumours that China was planning to extend the law to Hong Kong have swirled for days ahead of next week's meeting of the Chinese legislature, after the state media said some unidentified new measures were being planned for Hong Kong and Macau.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday said Beijing had consulted her on adding the law to the city's mini-Constitution, known as the Basic Law.

"The purpose of the anti-sanctions law is to defend our country's sovereignty, security and development interests," she said.

Mrs Lam said her advice had been for Hong Kong to pass its own legislation. But she said Beijing could also impose the measures directly as it did with a sweeping national security law last year.

"Some foreign forces, foreign governments and Western media will definitely stir up this issue, hoping to weaken our status as a financial centre or the outside world's confidence in Hong Kong," Mrs Lam said. "Local legislation can allow us to better clarify the law's framework and procedures and fit it better to Hong Kong's legal system."

Relations between China and major Western powers have deteriorated, squeezing companies that operate in both markets.

The United States has imposed a series of sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including Mrs Lam. China has responded with its own reciprocal measures.

Global firms face being punished by each side if they adhere to either sanctions regime.

A bank that refuses to implement US sanctions, for example, could find itself cut off from access to the dollar. But those that adhere could find themselves in hot water with Beijing.

Hong Kong's national security law makes it illegal to comply with foreign sanctions. So far, prosecutors have not brought any national security cases against international companies in Hong Kong.

Expanding China's anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong would further allow both prosecutors and Chinese companies to pursue international firms deemed to be complying with foreign sanctions.

