Lam rejects claims press freedom in city faces extinction

HONG KONG • Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that she could not accept suggestions that press freedom in Hong Kong faces "extinction", just days after police raided an online media outlet and arrested seven people including senior editors.

She was speaking at a weekly news conference as another independent online outlet, Citizen News, ceased operations from yesterday in the face of what it described as a "deteriorating" media environment.

"I read news about, because of the closure of online medium, press freedom in Hong Kong facing extinction... I just cannot accept that sort of allegations," Mrs Lam said, adding that nothing was more important than the rule of law.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that wide-ranging individual rights, including a free press, would be protected. But rights groups and some Western governments say freedoms have been eroded, in particular since Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020.

China says rights advocacy is being used as an attempt to disrupt Hong Kong's progress after the law restored stability.

Officers raided the office of the Stand News online publication last week, froze its assets and arrested seven current and former senior editors and former board members. Two editors have been charged with sedition.

Mrs Lam has hit back at foreign governments demanding their release, saying this would be against Hong Kong's rule of law.

A day before the arrests, an additional charge of sedition was filed against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai, 74, of the now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

REUTERS