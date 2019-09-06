Carrie Lam calls scrapping extradition Bill 'first step' in resolving unrest

HONG KONG • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said yesterday that the decision to formally scrap a contentious extradition Bill was her decision, calling it the "first step" to addressing the city's unrest, after protesters said the Chief Executive's concessions fell short of their demands.

After the Bill was mooted earlier this year, it sparked a furious backlash that resulted in nearly three months of protests where demonstrators engaged in increasingly violent clashes with police, ripping open a deep fissure in Hong Kong society.

Speaking to journalists a day after Wednesday's announcement, Mrs Lam said the withdrawal of the Bill - one of five key demands of protesters - is the first step towards resolving the deadlock.

"I hope that (it) would provide a basis for a dialogue and help Hong Kong to break the current impasse," she said.

Denying that she changed her mind, Mrs Lam said she made the decision, with the support of Beijing, to formally withdraw the Bill.

Since protests escalated in June, Mrs Lam has on several occasions referred to the suspended Bill as "dead", but stopped short of withdrawing it, which technically allows the government to reintroduce the legislation at a later date.

"The Bill was initiated, introduced and taken forward by the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) government," she said.

"Throughout the whole process, the Central People's Government took the position that they understood why we have to do it, they respected my view and they supported me all the way."

China denies meddling in Hong Kong's affairs and accuses Western countries of fuelling the protests.

Rationale behind Bill withdrawal Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met the media yesterday morning to explain her decision to withdraw the extradition Bill

It has also strongly denounced the violence.

In Wednesday's announcement, Mrs Lam also promised to examine the underlying causes for the unrest that extend beyond the Bill, create a platform for dialogue and support the work of a commission looking into police actions.

'' INITIATIVE TO ALLAY CONCERNS, START DIALOGUE It is not exactly correct to describe this as a change of mind. You will remember on June 15... I announced the suspension of the Bill, and I also said that the legislative work on this Bill will come to an end. And then in early July, in the light of the worries about what is going to happen to this Bill, I said 'the Bill is dead'. So, as far as the substance is concerned, there is simply no plan to take forward the Bill in the light of the controversy. But since my announcement of a dialogue with society last month... we have been meeting a lot of people from different backgrounds with different political positions, and they gave me this piece of advice… that if the Government wanted to start a dialogue, the Government should also take the initiative to provide a basis for the dialogue, and the withdrawal of the Bill to fully allay public concerns is one of those important bases for a dialogue. BEIJING'S FULL SUPPORT Throughout the whole process, the Central People's Government took the position that they understood why we have to do it, they respected my view and they supported me all the way. Whether it is in the earlier stages of processing the Bill and then suspension of Bill and then withdrawing the Bill yesterday (Wednesday), this is the same position. LET'S MOVE ON Yesterday (Wednesday) was the best timing to do it (withdraw the Bill), and there should be no further speculation about why we are doing it.

While the Independent Police Complaints Council is perceived as being stacked with pro-establishment figures, Mrs Lam called it "credible and independent".

Pro-democracy activists and lawmakers, who have dismissed Mrs Lam's concessions as "too little, too late", insisted that four other demands be met. They are: An independent inquiry into the police's use of force, amnesty for arrested protesters, a halt to categorising the protests as riots and for Hong Kongers to be allowed to elect their own leaders.

Students and other groups staged small protests yesterday morning to express disappointment over the timing of the extradition Bill's withdrawal.

Police said a suspected petrol bomb was hurled at a luxury property in Kowloon district in the early hours of yesterday and the suspects fled on a motorbike. According to Apple Daily, the house belongs to Mr Jimmy Lai, the newspaper's owner, who was in the property at the time. The pro-democracy publishing tycoon is an outspoken critic of Beijing.

Workers' unions at rail operator MTR Corporation yesterday urged the government to deploy extra police officers at every station to protect staff, after an off-duty supervisor at Po Lam station was attacked by anti-government protesters yesterday morning. Police had to rescue the man, who was injured in his hands and neck. He was later hospitalised.

Mr Tam Kin Chiu, vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Railway Trade Unions, said: "This is the first time an MTR employee has been physically attacked by the protesters."

Radical protesters see the railway operator as siding with police during the ongoing unrest.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG