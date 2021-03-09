Lam backs China's plan to have only patriots in HK politics

HONG KONG • Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday praised China's plan to ensure only patriots remain in politics, denying that the move was a purge of the opposition.

She also ruled out any need to consult the public on the changes, as they were decreed by Beijing.

Legislation to vet all election candidates in Hong Kong is being discussed by China's Parliament and is expected to be adopted on Thursday. It has said that only those deemed patriotic will be allowed to contest.

Critics said the radical overhaul of the city's already limited democratic system will demolish what remains of the pro-democracy opposition and ensure only loyalists remain, an argument which Mrs Lam rejected yesterday.

"The improvements to the electoral system are not designed to favour someone, (they are) designed to ensure that whoever is administering Hong Kong is patriotic," she said.

"The decision is timely, necessary, lawful and constitutional, and the central authorities' leadership and decision-making power are out of question."

Beijing had ramped up the dismantling of Hong Kong's democratic pillars in response to huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests that paralysed the city throughout 2019.

Hong Kong was poised to hold direct elections for half its legislature's seats last year but delayed them for a year, citing the Covid-19 crisis.

Yesterday, Mrs Lam hinted that a further delay is likely, given the sweeping changes Beijing is planning.

"We are not able to tell you now whether the September election can proceed as scheduled," she said, adding that the priority is to implement the changes that Beijing decides on first. She said her government would launch an intensive drive to explain the changes.

Hong Kong had allowed a vocal opposition to contest certain local elections and maintain a minority presence. When Hong Kongers were allowed to vote, they tended to return high counts for those advocating greater democracy.

In recent years, politicians sitting in the city's legislature or standing as candidates have been disqualified based on their political views.

Beijing also imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year, snuffing out protests and clobbering the pro-democracy opposition.

Many prominent activists have been arrested, jailed or have fled overseas.

