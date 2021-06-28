Lack of talent, innovation ecosystem limiting China's cyber power: Report

The report noted that China's cyber capabilities were "clearly" inferior to that of the US.
China Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
BEIJING - Among the main challenges that Beijing faces in its quest to become a cyber superpower is that of building a national ecosystem which encourages innovation and churns out talent with cyber skills, an expert told The Straits Times on Monday (June 28).

A lack of talent is one of the main reasons why, despite its active cyber espionage activity, Beijing remains a second-tier cyber power, behind top-ranked United States, said International Institute for Strategic Studies' (IISS) senior fellow Greg Austin.

