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Lack of consensus should not be excuse for inaction, says PM Wong at APEC summit

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong speaking at the AEPC Economic Leader's Meeting in Shenzhen on Nov 19.

– Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warned against the Asia-Pacific splitting into competing economic blocs as geopolitical tensions rise, and urged regional economies to remain open and cooperate despite their differences.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Nov 19, PM Wong said the region was entering a more contested and fragmented era of globalisation, with economic ties increasingly viewed through the lens of national security.

“We should not allow our region to become divided into competing economic blocs, and that is where APEC has an important role to play,” he told fellow leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who chaired the meeting.

PM Wong pointed to Shenzhen’s transformation from a small border town into a global technology and manufacturing hub as an example of what openness, innovation and economic cooperation could achieve.

The city’s success mirrored that of the wider Asia-Pacific, which had prospered by opening up and connecting with the world.

“But the conditions that made this success possible could no longer be taken for granted,” he said.

New technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) also offered enormous opportunities, but raised concerns about jobs, safety and trust.

Against this backdrop, PM Wong outlined three priorities for APEC: keeping the region open and connected, finding new ways to cooperate even without full consensus, and ensuring that economic cooperation benefits businesses and people.

On trade, he urged APEC economies to build on existing agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and take concrete steps towards APEC’s long-standing vision of a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.

“Our region has succeeded by building bridges, not barriers,” he said.

Efforts to expand trade should reinforce, rather than divide, the wider trading system. He also called for reforms to strengthen the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and uphold a rules-based multilateral trading system.

With consensus among all economies increasingly difficult to achieve, PM Wong advocated a more flexible and pragmatic approach to multilateralism.

“In today’s world, reaching consensus among all economies will be very difficult. But that should not become an excuse for inaction,” he said.

Willing partners should be able to move ahead with new initiatives, show what works and leave the door open for others to join later.

He cited initiatives at the WTO, including an interim arrangement for settling trade disputes and an agreement on e-commerce, as examples of how groups of economies could make progress without waiting for everyone to agree.

He also pointed to new partnerships that could develop fresh approaches to trade and investment.

These include the Green Economy Partnership, a proposed green trade and investment pact launched by Singapore, New Zealand and Chile, and the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership, a coalition of 20 small and medium-sized, trade-dependent economies, with Singapore among its founding members.

PM Wong said APEC’s success should be measured by improvements in people’s lives, not the declarations issued at its meetings.

“Ultimately, APEC’s success will be judged not by the declarations we issue, but by whether businesses find it easier to trade, workers have better opportunities, and our people see improvements in their lives,” he said.

He cited an APEC Centre of Excellence for Paperless Trade, conceived by Singapore and Australia together with the APEC Business Advisory Council.

The initiative aims to help businesses exchange trade documents electronically across borders, cutting paperwork and costs while helping them enter new markets.

PM Wong urged more economies to join the effort.

Turning to AI, he said cooperation should extend beyond the race for the most advanced chips and models.

While competition for technological leadership was inevitable, economies could work together on AI safety, responsible use and practical applications to boost productivity, he said.

APEC could help small and medium-sized enterprises adopt AI, encourage investment in AI infrastructure and equip workers with the necessary skills.

PM Wong also welcomed China’s emphasis on openness, connectivity, innovation and shared development, which Xi had highlighted earlier at the meeting.

These principles had underpinned the region’s development and should continue to guide its future, said PM Wong.

“By working together, we can ensure that our region continues to be an engine of growth and prosperity for the world.”

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Wong met Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee.

PM Wong also hosted lunch for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

On a Facebook post, PM Wong expressed Singapore’s appreciation to Xi for the invitation to attend the summit.

“My thanks to China for its warm hospitality and leadership of APEC this year. Singapore will continue to do our part to strengthen regional cooperation, as we look ahead to hosting APEC in 2030!”